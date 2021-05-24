Home

Suva outclasses Navua

Karalaini Tavi
November 14, 2021 5:27 pm

Unique Rubber Stamp Suva outclassed a struggling Navua 2-nil in the Digicel Premier League at the Uprising Sports Complex today.

It was clear both teams were hungry for win showing some outstanding football in the first few minutes of the game.

Suva striker Christopher Wasasala showed some outstanding football but was outclassed by Navua defender Aisake Naduvu who kept him from scoring.



Navua was also in impressive form with Vineet Chand complimenting veteran Apisai Smith and Thomas Dunn, coming in strong in attack making several attempts at goal.

Finishing continued to be a problem for both teams failing to score any goals in the first half.

Suva needed time adjusting to the artificial field but came back on a much-improved side in the second spell.

They continued to press onto the Navua territory, and it finally paid off after being awarded a free-kick five meters from the goal mouth.

Filipe Baravilala’s aerial kick from the outside box landed directly in the direction of Waisake Navunigasau who headed the ball at the back of the net.

The defending DPL champions still had unfinished business, determined to add another to secure the win.

Suva’s Emori Ragata showed he is able to play any position, coming in as striker after playing goalkeeper in last week’s match against

Nadroga, the 33-year-old struck the winning goal in the 81st minute to give Suva the win.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
LAUTOKA9711146+822
BA9423128+414
SUVA10424910-114
REWA9333109+112
NADI102531115-411
LABASA624020+210
NADROGA10154914-58
NAVUA9126612-65
DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 10
13 November - Saturday3:00PMBa1 - 1NadrogaChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 2SuvaUprising Ground
14 November - Sunday3:00PMLautoka3 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14 November - Sunday4:00PMRewavsLabasaANZ Stadium
Round 9
07 November - Sunday1:00PMSuva2 - 2NadrogaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 3LautokaANZ Stadium
07 November - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3BaPrince Charles Park
Round 8
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1NadrogaPrince Charles Park
31st October - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2LautokaUprising Ground
31st October - Sunday3:00PMSuva2 - 1RewaANZ Stadium
Round 7
24th October - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 1RewaPrince Charles Park
24th October - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 2BaANZ Stadium
24th October - Sunday4:30PMNavua1 - 2NadrogaUprising Ground
Round 6
18th April - Sunday1:00PMRewa2 - 0BaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
18th April - Sunday3:00PMSuva0 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
18th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua2 - 2NadiUprising Ground
Round 5
11th April - Sunday2:00PMRewa3 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 0LabasaPrince Charles Park
11th April - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 0BaUprising Ground
11th April - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 0SuvaChurchill Park
Round 4
27th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa1 - 0NadrogaSubrail Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMBa1 - 2LautokaChurchill Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi1 - 0SuvaPrince Charles Park
28th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2RewaUprising Ground
Round 3
20th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0RewaSubrail Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMSuva1 - 0NavuaANZ Stadium
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga0 - 1BaLawaqa Park
21st Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadi2 - 0LautokaPrince Charles Park
Round 2
14th Mar - Sunday2:00PMBa4 - 1NadiChurchill Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga1 - 1SuvaLawaqa Park
14th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNavua0 - 0LabasaUprising Grounds
14th Mar - Sunday4:00PMLautoka1 - 1RewaChurchill Park
Round 1
06th Mar - Saturday1:30PMLabasa0 - 0BaSubrail Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMNadroga2 - 2NadiLawaqa Park
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMRewa0 - 1SuvaANZ Stadium
07th Mar - Sunday3:00PMLautoka1 - 0NavuaChurchill Park

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.