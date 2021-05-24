Suva outclasses Navua

Unique Rubber Stamp Suva outclassed a struggling Navua 2-nil in the Digicel Premier League at the Uprising Sports Complex today.

It was clear both teams were hungry for win showing some outstanding football in the first few minutes of the game.

Suva striker Christopher Wasasala showed some outstanding football but was outclassed by Navua defender Aisake Naduvu who kept him from scoring.

Navua was also in impressive form with Vineet Chand complimenting veteran Apisai Smith and Thomas Dunn, coming in strong in attack making several attempts at goal.

Finishing continued to be a problem for both teams failing to score any goals in the first half.

Suva needed time adjusting to the artificial field but came back on a much-improved side in the second spell.

They continued to press onto the Navua territory, and it finally paid off after being awarded a free-kick five meters from the goal mouth.

Filipe Baravilala’s aerial kick from the outside box landed directly in the direction of Waisake Navunigasau who headed the ball at the back of the net.

The defending DPL champions still had unfinished business, determined to add another to secure the win.

Suva’s Emori Ragata showed he is able to play any position, coming in as striker after playing goalkeeper in last week’s match against

Nadroga, the 33-year-old struck the winning goal in the 81st minute to give Suva the win.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS LAUTOKA 9 7 1 1 14 6 +8 22 BA 9 4 2 3 12 8 +4 14 SUVA 10 4 2 4 9 10 -1 14 REWA 9 3 3 3 10 9 +1 12 NADI 10 2 5 3 11 15 -4 11 LABASA 6 2 4 0 2 0 +2 10 NADROGA 10 1 5 4 9 14 -5 8 NAVUA 9 1 2 6 6 12 -6 5