Suva out to end BOG drought

The Flow Valves/Island Accommodation Suva football side remains steadfast in their campaign to end their 25-year drought and win the 2020 Punjas Battle of the Giants.

Key players like Christopher Wasasala, Calvin Naidu, Patrick Taroga, and Iosefo Verevou are nursing injuries and are doubtful for the semi-final clash against All in One Builder’s Nadi on Saturday.

However, despite the setback, head coach Babs Khan remains optimistic the rest of the squad will step up.

Khan says the plan has not changed since the BOG started last week.

“Everybody wants to win the BOG and we Suva, we have been trying for the last four years. We have been knocking on the finals and we are working very hard to win it this year.”

Suva last won the BOG in 1995 but reached the finals in 2018 where they lost to Ba 2-nil.

Delta One Automotive Repairs Rewa will play Priceline Pharmacy Ba in the first BOG semifinal at 2pm on Saturday at Lautoka’s Churchill Park while at 4pm Suva takes on Nadi.

The live commentaries of both matches will be aired on Mirchi FM.