Suva only unbeaten team in VPL

Suva is the only unbeaten team in the Vodafone Premier League after six games.

But the capital city side is in fourth place at the moment after their nil-all draw with Rewa yesterday.

Suva has played five games with two wins and three draws.

Article continues after advertisement

Other teams that have featured in five games include Nasinu and Nadi.

Suva Coach Babs Khan says fans should give the Whites a little time before they can click as a team.

“Basically they are all exposed players they’ve been through the system and it’s just understanding my system of play at the moment and we’ll get there but when we get there Suva will be a force to reckon with.”

Rewa leads the point’s standings with 13 points from six games. Lautoka, Labasa and Navua are the other teams that have played six matches.

Ba is the only team with four games at the moment and they are third on the VPL table with nine points.

Meanwhile, Ba and Nadi will play two games this week. The two teams will meet at 6pm on Wednesday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

On Saturday, Ba will host Labasa at the Fiji FA Academy ground at 3pm and you can catch the LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.

There will be three games on Sunday and two of the matches will be held at Nausori’s Ratu Cakobau Park starting with Rewa and Lautoka at 1pm followed by Nasinu and Navua at 3pm.

The Rewa/Lautoka match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and FBC Sports channels and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.