Suva on track to defend title

The defending champions of the 2020 Vodafone Futsal IDC, HLB Mann Judd Suva is on track for their title defense.

The side got the start they needed defeating Southern Forest Navua 5-4 at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

Both sides were locked at 2-all at the breather with two goals to Navua’s Alfred Tahir Ali and a goal each to Suraj Chand and Reginald Singh for Suva.

Navua got on the scoreboard early in the second half with a goal to Joseph Mishra before Deepal Singh equalized again for the Whites.

Brian Charitar than put Navua back in the lead for a 4-3 scoreline but the defending champs quickly answered back with Chand getting his double and a goal to Krishneel Singh to claim the 5-3 win.

Suva will face Labasa in their second pool match tomorrow at 11.15am while Navua takes on Niyensh Investment Nadroga at 10am.