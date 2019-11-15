Home

Suva on track to defend Futsal IDC title

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 21, 2020 6:42 pm

The Jet Bar N Grill Suva Futsal side is on track to defend its Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Championship title after a remarkable 4-3 win over Hyperchem Lautoka.

The Capital side took an early early after Akitesh Kumar netted two goals.

Malakai Rakula and Zainal Hussain later equalized for the Sugar City side.

Both teams were locked 2-all at halftime.

Suva came back strongly in the second half with goals to Akitesh Kumar and Patrick Taroga.

An own goal by Suva’s Akitesh Kumar took Lautoka’s score to three.

The defending champions maintained their lead to come away with a 4-3 win.

