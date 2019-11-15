Suva match special for Labasa

Labasa team Manager Nilesh Lal says today’s Vodafone Premier League match against Suva at Subrail Park is quite special.

He says this because they hosting a VPL match after a long time and he’s urging fans to come and support the side.

Lal says they have won the Champions vs Champions series but there is a bigger task at hand and that is to ensure good performance this season.

Article continues after advertisement

Labasa hosts Suva at 1.30pm today at Subrail Park.

Tomorrow, Rewa hosts Ba at the Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Nasinu will face Lautoka at Churchill Park while newcomers Navua will take on Nadi at the Uprising Sports Centre.

All matches on Sunday are scheduled to begin at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Suva-Labasa and the Rewa-Ba matches on our sister station Radio Fiji two.