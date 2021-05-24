Home

Football

Suva bounce back to beat Lautoka

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 13, 2022 6:30 pm

Suva staged a late comeback to beat defending champions Lautoka 2-1 in the first round of the Digicel Premier League today.

Suva’s Dave Radrigai was the hero of the match scoring a brace of goals in his debut for the Whites.

The Blues looked like a strong side of the two, with Lautoka marksman Sairusi Nalaubu scoring in the first half to give them a 1-nil lead.

Suva’s secondhalf goals from Radrigai gave them the win.

Head Coach Babs Khan says they did their homework and knew they had to tire Lautoka out.

“It is about team culture, we did some warmup matches and we knew Lautoka was going to run out of steam because they didn’t have a place to train because of the wet conditions. If we keep up the tempo of the game they will start pushing back and concede a goal.”

Suva now shifts its focus to next week’s match.

