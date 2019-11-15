Suva maintains unbeaten run in VPL

The Suva football team handed Lautoka its first defeat in the Vodafone Premier League this season after beating them one-nil at Churchill Park.

The Capital City side continued its unbeaten run in the Premier League so far earning eight points from four matches.

Both teams went into the breather with scoreline locked at nil-all.

It was on the 67th minute when Nickel Chand broke the deadlock after heading a Christopher Wasasala cross into the back of the net giving Lautoka goalkeeper Joela Biuvanua no chance at all.

The Whites have taken the second spot from Lautoka in the points standings after this win forcing the Blues to the third spot with seven points after four matches.

Rewa still leads the standings with 12 points from five matches.