Suva lose to Nadi in a warm-up match

The disruption of sporting events due to coronavirus has taken its toll on the fitness of players.

This was evident in a warm-up match between Suva and Nadi Football teams at the Korovuto Grounds today.

The capital side lost 3-2 against the Green Machines.

Suva rep Filipe Baravilala says being out of action for more than three months has affected many of these players.

“Most of us are working, most of us are in the police force, some were doing their training at home but all in all after looking at the game today, we have so much to work on. This virus has brought us, from one level it has taken us down to another level.”

Suva will play its first match in the Vodafone Premier League against Rewa on July 18th at Suva’s ANZ Stadium, while Nadi will take on Ba at Prince Charles Park on July 22nd.