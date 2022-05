Suva lone southern team in Fiji FACT semis

Four southern teams have been booted out of the Digicel Fiji FACT.

Glamada Investments Rewa, Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua, Nasinu and Security Systems Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri bowed out of the tournament yesterday.

Defending champion Ram’s Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva is the lone southern team through to the semi-finals.

Article continues after advertisement

For the Western teams, Bakers Fresh Lautoka is through while All in One Builders Nadi, RC Manubhai Ba and host Cambridge Farms Nadroga will learn their fate today.

4R Electrical Labasa is also in the mix needing only a draw to progress.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS POOL A LAUTOKA 3 3 0 0 5 2 +3 9 LABASA 3 2 0 1 5 4 +1 6 NADI 3 1 1 1 7 6 +1 4 REWA 4 0 2 2 4 6 -2 2 NAVUA 3 0 1 2 4 6 -2 1 POOL B SUVA 3 3 0 0 5 0 +5 9 NADROGA 3 1 2 0 4 2 +2 5 BA 3 1 1 1 3 3 0 4 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 4 1 1 2 4 5 -1 4 NASINU 3 0 0 3 1 7 -6 0

Today’s first match kicks-off at 2pm between Ba and Nasinu, followed by Lautoka and Navua at 4pm.

Nadroga battles Suva at 6pm while Nadi meets Labasa at 8pm.