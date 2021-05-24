Suva leads Futsal League standings

The Suva Futsal side has taken the lead in the Digicel Futsal League Southern Zone competition.

The Futsal Inter-District Champions defeated rivals Lami 4-1 last night at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The Capital City side has 26 points while Rewa after defeating Nasinu 6-4 has climbed to the second spot with 24 points.

Lami moves down to third while Tailevu Naitasiri after a 4-all draw with Northland Tailevu sits in fourth place.

Nasinu is in fifth place with 16 points, Navua in sixth with 14 points while Northland Tailevu sits on the bottom of the table with seven points.

Meanwhile, round 10 of the Digicel Premier League kicks off on Saturday.

Nadroga battles Ba at Churchill Park in Lautoka at 3pm.

On Sunday at 3pm, Rewa hosts Labasa at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, Nadi hosts Lautoka at Churchill Park while Navua faces Suva at the Uprising Sports Complex.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Nadi/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.