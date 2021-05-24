Home

Football

Suva leads DPL standings

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
April 6, 2022 12:00 pm
Suva Football Team. [Source: File Photo]

Former Digicel Premier League champion, Suva, is now at the top of the competition standings after seven outings.

Suva’s 2-0 win over Nadi last weekend means they now have 17 points while Rewa who drew 1-all with Navua is second on the ladder with 15.

Ba and Nadroga who have played six games are both on nine points while Tailevu Naitasiri, Navua, and Nasinu each have seven.

Article continues after advertisement

Nadi is eighth on the table followed by Labasa and defending champion Lautoka is at the bottom as they’ve only played two games and have three points.

Looking at this week’s fixtures, Nadroga will meet Rewa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm on Saturday behind closed doors.

Another match on Saturday sees Tailevu Naitasiri facing Ba at Uprising Sports Centre also at 3pm.

There will be four matches on Sunday, the Digicel Women’s Super League clash between Nadroga and Rewa will be at 12pm, Nasinu meets Lautoka at 2pm while Navua battles Suva at 4pm.

All three matches will be played at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua and can catch the matches live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

Also at 2pm on Sunday, Nadi hosts Labasa at Prince Charles Park.

