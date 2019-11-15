Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Football

Suva kicks-off Women's IDC on a high

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
October 28, 2020 2:43 pm
The Suva players celebrate after scoring one of their goals.

The Suva football team kicked-off their Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship campaign on a high after thrashing Nasinu 6-1 in the opening match at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Fijiana rep Viniana Riwai was the mastermind in the Whites attack after she scored a hat-trick.

The Capital side had a dream start opening the goal scoring in the fifth minute through Torika Delai but Nasinu’s Livia Tavuyara equalised 11 minutes later.

Article continues after advertisement

Delai got her double to take the scores to 2-1 at half time.

The hosts increased their lead in the 2nd minute after the breather for a 3-1 scoreline and never looked back after that goal.

Nasinu tried hard to settle down but it was all Suva in the second half and did not allow them any chance at all.

Riwai got her hat-trick in the 65th, 66th and in the 79th minute for a 6-1 final scoreline.

Suva will now play Nadroga tomorrow at 4pm while Nasinu will face Rewa at 12pm.

The match underway now is between Rewa and Nadroga.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
SUVA110061+53
Nadroga00000000
REWA00000000
NASINU100116-50
GROUP B
LABASA00000000
BA00000000
NADI00000000
T/Naitasiri00000000

DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - WednesdayANZ Stadium
28 October 12:00PMSuva6 - 1NasinuGroup A
28 October2:00PMRewa-NadrogaGroup A
28 October4:00PMBa-NadiGroup B
28 October6:30PMT/Naitasiri-LabasaGroup B
DAY 2 - ThursdayANZ Stadium
29 October 12:00PMRewa-NasinuGroup A
29 October02:00PMBa-T/NaitasiriGroup B
29 October04:00PMSuva-NadrogaGroup A
29 October06:00AMNadi-LabasaGroup B
DAY 3 - Friday ANZ Stadium
30 October 12:00PMBa-LabasaGroup B
30 October02:00PMSuva-RewaGroup A
30 October04:00PMNadroga-NasinuGroup B
30 October06:00PMT/Naitasiri-NadiGroup A
SEMIFINALS ANZ Stadium
01 November - Sunday11:00AMWinner GA-Runner-up GBSemifinal 1
01 November - Sunday01:00PMWinner GB-Runner-up GASemifinal 2
FINAL - ANZ Stadium
02 November- Monday12pmLoser SF1-Loser SF23rd/4th Playoff
02 November- Monday02pmWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.