Suva kicks-off Women's IDC on a high

The Suva football team kicked-off their Vodafone Women’s Inter-District Championship campaign on a high after thrashing Nasinu 6-1 in the opening match at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Fijiana rep Viniana Riwai was the mastermind in the Whites attack after she scored a hat-trick.

The Capital side had a dream start opening the goal scoring in the fifth minute through Torika Delai but Nasinu’s Livia Tavuyara equalised 11 minutes later.

Delai got her double to take the scores to 2-1 at half time.

The hosts increased their lead in the 2nd minute after the breather for a 3-1 scoreline and never looked back after that goal.

Nasinu tried hard to settle down but it was all Suva in the second half and did not allow them any chance at all.

Riwai got her hat-trick in the 65th, 66th and in the 79th minute for a 6-1 final scoreline.

Suva will now play Nadroga tomorrow at 4pm while Nasinu will face Rewa at 12pm.

The match underway now is between Rewa and Nadroga.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A SUVA 1 1 0 0 6 1 +5 3 Nadroga 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 REWA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NASINU 1 0 0 1 1 6 -5 0 GROUP B LABASA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 NADI 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 T/Naitasiri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0