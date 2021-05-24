Suva kicks off Women's IDC campaign on a high

The Suva Women’s team kicked off their Digicel Inter-District Championship with a 6-2 win against Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The Group B clash saw the Whites controlling the game and not giving any room for the hosts to settle down.

The Capital City side led 1-nil at the breather with a 10th-minute goal to Bella Ratubalavu.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva up their tempo in the second half to score four more goals to Torika Delai, Laniana Qereqeretabua, Mereoni Moceituba and Litiana Bolaivanau.

Nadroga managed to score two goals in the latter stages of the match through Milika Masei.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A SUVA 1 1 0 0 6 2 +4 3 LABASA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nadroga 1 0 0 1 2 6 -4 0 GROUP B REWA 1 1 0 0 11 0 +10 3 BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 T/Naitasiri 1 0 0 1 0 11 -10 0