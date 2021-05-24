Football
Suva kicks off Women's IDC campaign on a high
February 23, 2022 8:02 pm
The Suva Women’s team kicked off their Digicel Inter-District Championship with a 6-2 win against Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.
The Group B clash saw the Whites controlling the game and not giving any room for the hosts to settle down.
The Capital City side led 1-nil at the breather with a 10th-minute goal to Bella Ratubalavu.
Suva up their tempo in the second half to score four more goals to Torika Delai, Laniana Qereqeretabua, Mereoni Moceituba and Litiana Bolaivanau.
Nadroga managed to score two goals in the latter stages of the match through Milika Masei.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|SUVA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|3
|LABASA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nadroga
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|GROUP B
|REWA
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|0
|+10
|3
|BA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T/Naitasiri
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|-10
|0
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1 - Wednesday
|Lawaqa Park
|23 February
|3:00PM
|Rewa
|10 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|23 February
|5:30PM
|Nadroga
|2 - 6
|Suva
|Group A
|DAY 2 - Thursday
|Lawaqa Park
|24 February
|3:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Rewa
|Group B
|24 February
|05:00PM
|Labasa
|-
|Nadroga
|Group A
|DAY 3 - Friday
|Lawaqa Park
|25 February
|3:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Labasa
|Group A
|25 February
|05:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|-
|Ba
|Group B
|SEMIFINALS
|Lawaqa Park
|26 Feb- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Winner GA
|-
|Runner-up GB
|Semifinal 1
|26 Feb- Saturday
|5:00PM
|Winner GB
|-
|Runner-up GA
|Semifinal 2
|FINAL
|ANZ Stadium
|27 Feb - Sunday
|12pm
|Winner SF1
|-
|Winner SF2
|FINAL
