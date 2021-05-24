Home

Football

Suva kicks off Women's IDC campaign on a high

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
February 23, 2022 8:02 pm

The Suva Women’s team kicked off their Digicel Inter-District Championship with a 6-2 win against Nadroga at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

The Group B clash saw the Whites controlling the game and not giving any room for the hosts to settle down.

The Capital City side led 1-nil at the breather with a 10th-minute goal to Bella Ratubalavu.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva up their tempo in the second half to score four more goals to Torika Delai, Laniana Qereqeretabua, Mereoni Moceituba and Litiana Bolaivanau.

Nadroga managed to score two goals in the latter stages of the match through Milika Masei.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
GROUP A
SUVA110062+43
LABASA00000000
Nadroga100126-40
GROUP B
REWA1100110+103
BA00000000
T/Naitasiri1001011-100
DATE & DAYTIMETEAM 1SCORETEAM 2Group
Day 1 - WednesdayLawaqa Park
23 February3:00PMRewa10 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriGroup B
23 February5:30PMNadroga2 - 6SuvaGroup A
DAY 2 - ThursdayLawaqa Park
24 February3:00PMBa-RewaGroup B
24 February05:00PMLabasa-NadrogaGroup A
DAY 3 - FridayLawaqa Park
25 February3:00PMSuva-LabasaGroup A
25 February05:00PMTailevu Naitasiri-BaGroup B
SEMIFINALS Lawaqa Park
26 Feb- Saturday3:00PMWinner GA-Runner-up GBSemifinal 1
26 Feb- Saturday5:00PMWinner GB-Runner-up GASemifinal 2
FINAL ANZ Stadium
27 Feb - Sunday12pmWinner SF1-Winner SF2FINAL

 

 

