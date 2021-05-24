Home

Football

Suva kicks off Futsal IDC in style

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 27, 2022 6:20 pm

Reginald Singh starred for the HLB Mann Judd Suva side scoring a hat-trick in their 7-nil win over Rakiraki in the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship today.

Suva dominated the first half with goals from Shahil Dave, Singh, and Vineet Nandan to give the Whites a 3-nil lead at the break.

Suva Goalkeeper Shameet Kumar also played a vital role in the team’s win, with his impressive blocks, preventing their opponents from scoring

Article continues after advertisement

Suva made some changes to its line-up in the second half, bringing district reps in Bruce Hughes, Azariah Soromon, and Sunny Deol.

Singh bagged two goals, with Deol and Baravilala adding one each for themselves to walk away with the victory.

Suva will face Lami tomorrow at 8.45pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

