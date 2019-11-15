Suva is a quality side says Labasa striker

Labasa football striker Siotame Kubu believes the Suva team they’ll play on Sunday will be a changed side compared to the one they met at the Battle of the Giants.

Kubu who is part of the national training squad and will break camp today says Suva will be a different side altogether.

He says the Whites are a quality side and can change the course of a game anytime.

Article continues after advertisement

He says he has learnt a lot from week long camp and hopes to impart the knowledge to the Babasiga Lions when they play Suva at the ANZ Stadium in the Vodafone Premier League.

“Suva we know they are going to come out hard on us and I hope the rest of the boys back at home are training well as we are doing our part over here so come game day we’ll do our best”.

Labasa will host Suva at the ANZ Stadium on Sunday at 3pm and the live commentary will air on Mirchi FM.

Other matches on Sunday sees Nasinu taking on Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park at 2pm and Nadi hosts Navua at Prince Charles Park at 1pm.

Tomorrow, Ba will host Rewa at the Fiji Football Academy ground at 3pm.

This match will be aired LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.