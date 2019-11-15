Suva iron out finishing

Finishing is one of the areas the Suva football side has seen as one of their downfalls.

This is what the Whites have been thoroughly working on this week before their Vodafone Premier League match against Nasinu.

Suva president Ritesh Pratap says they have been missing a lot of scoring opportunities during the Courts Inter-District Competition.

“The main factor is our striking we have been missing a lot of our scoring opportunities and that is what we are working on at the moment. And hopefully this week we will be ok on that.”

On Sunday Suva face Nasinu at ANZ Stadium in Suva and Navua hosts Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua. Both matches will kick-off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Labasa hosts Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1.30pm and Ba takes on Nadi at the Fiji FA Academy at 3pm.

You can catch the live commentary of the Labasa/Lautoka match on Mirchi FM.