Suva iron out defense and discipline

The Suva Football team will be working on ensuring they iron out their flaws from last season before they face Ba in the Vodafone Premier League next month.

The main area the Suva side has seen that needs improvement is their defense.

Suva FC president Ritesh Pratap says from their last two matches, defense was their main downfall.

“The main area we will be focusing on is defense, I think the last two games between Navua and Nasinu that was our biggest downfall and we conceded some goals and we are working on mostly that part.”

Suva will face Ba at the Ba Academy Ground on August 1st.

Ba will kick off the VPL round 7 against Navua next Saturday.

Other matches will see the Men in Black take on Lautoka at Churchill Park on the 15th of July and Ba- Nasinu on the 18th, Nadi on the 22nd and Labasa on the 25th.