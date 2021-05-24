Suva interested in Drudru and young Navoce

The Suva Football Association has applied for the transfer of two Ba players.

Suva FA President, Ritesh Pratap says they’re interested in former Whites star and Ba striker Samuela Drudru.

The other player Suva’s after is former Natabua High School student, 18-year-old central defender Samuela Navoce.

Ba FA President Rynal Kumar confirms they’ve received the applications from Suva.

Kumar says they’ll follow the process before decisions are made.

He also says at the moment no other player transfer application apart from the two has been received but that may change before the end of this month.

Suva has also applied for the transfers of Labasa midfielder Marlon Tahioa, Rewa reps Anish Khem, and Inoke Turagalailai for the 2022 season.

The transfer window ends on the 30th of this month.