Suva in second, Lautoka down to fourth place

The Suva football side has moved up to second place on the Digicel Premier League standings after round three of the competition.

The Whites were in third place after round two with four points.

After earning maximum points against Navua yesterday, the team now sits in second place with seven points.

Ba is at the top of the standings also with seven points but with a better goal difference.

Nadi has moved up to third place with four points while Lautoka moves down from second to fourth place with four points after the loss yesterday.

Labasa is in fifth place with three points while Nadroga and Rewa have two points.

Navua is at the bottom of the table with two points.

Round four of the DPL will kick off on Saturday with Labasa and Nadroga at Subrail Park at 1.30pm.

There will be three matches on Sunday, Navua battles Rewa at the Uprising Sports Centre, Lautoka hosts Ba at Churchill Park and Nadi faces Suva at Prince Charles Park.

All Sunday matches will be played at 3pm.