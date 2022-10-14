Suva in Courts IDC final

The Suva football team did not let their fans down as they beat Rewa 2-1 to book a spot in the Courts IDC final at the HFC Bank Stadium.

Captain Samuela Drudru headed home the winner in the 84th minute from Azaria Soromon corner.

The hosts settled well and kicked off the thriller in a brilliant way with their one-two touches in the fast pace encounter.

Suva won a penalty in the 36th minute when Rewa goalkeeper Epeli Loaniceva fouled Drudru inside the penalty box.

Stylish Azaria Soromon did not make any mistake from the spot kick to give the Capital City side a 1-nil lead until the breather.

The Delta Tigers increased their tempo and kept attacking the Suva goalmouth resulting in Gabiriele Matanigiga equalising in the second half.

Suva will now play the winner of Ba vs Navua match at 3pm tomorrow in the Super Premier final at the HFC Stadium.