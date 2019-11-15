Football
Suva hold Rewa to a draw
July 19, 2020 5:29 pm
Suva and Rewa fought tooth and nail till the final whistle as both teams were locked nil-all in their Vodafone Premier League match today.
Suva and Rewa fought tooth and nail till the final whistle as both teams were locked nil-all in their Vodafone Premier League match today.
Rewa was on the attack for the majority of the first half but couldn’t find a chance to capitalize on its opportunities with all attempts to the box proved unsuccessful.
The Delta Tigers was given a free kick in the 20th minute but was unsuccessful.
Article continues after advertisement
Both teams went into the breather locked at nil-all.
Both teams struggled in the second spell trying to up one another, however, all attempts also failed resulting in a nil-all draw at full time.
Meanwhile, in the Vodafone Senior League Tailevu Naitasiri defeated Tavua 2-nil while Nadroga upset Northland Tailevu also 2-nil.
Sponsored Links