Suva gears up for Navua clash

Suva football coach, Babs Khan, believes Navua is an unpredictable team and this is what makes them a threat.

The two teams will meet on Sunday in round three of the Digicel Premier League at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

Khan says the team will need to put their guard up on their home ground as they go against a volatile Navua side.

Article continues after advertisement

“We don’t know at the moment, Navua is playing really well and they’re a good side. As you saw they lost to Lautoka by only one goal.”

Suva hosts Navua on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Nadi meets Lautoka at Prince Charles Park and Nadroga hosts their third consecutive match against Ba at Lawaqa Park

Labasa and Rewa will kick-off round 3 of the DPL on Saturday at 1.30 pm at Subrail Park.

You can catch the live commentaries of the Labasa/Rewa and Nadroga/Ba matches on Mirchi FM.