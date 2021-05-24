Suva futsal suffers first defeat

Futsal heavyweight Suva suffered its first defeat in the Digicel Futsal Southern League this season.

The side went down to Rewa 5-2 in round three of the competition.

Northland Tailevu stunned Navua 5-2 while Lami futsal thrashed Nasinu 4-1.

Round four continues next week.

Meanwhile, in this weekend’s Digicel Premier League fixtures, a tripleheader will be held at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Nasinu and Nadroga face off 12pm followed by Nadi and Suva at 2pm while Ba takes on Labasa at 4pm.

All three matches will be shown live on FBC’s pay-per-view Pop channel.

At 3pm, Rewa faces Navua at the Uprising Sports Centre.