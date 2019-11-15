Suva futsal makes it three in a row

The HLB Mann Judd Suva side has successfully defended the Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Championship title.

This is after they defeated Pasifika Tents, Taxis & Tours Lami 3-1 in the final at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The Whites made it three in a row since winning the title in 2018.

Akitesh Kumar opened the account for Suva netting a goal for an early 1-nil lead.

Lami quickly caught up with the equalizer to Manasa Levaci.

However, Deepal Singh’s power strike sailed past the Lami goalkeeper to put Suva on a 2-1 lead at halftime.

The second half didn’t fall short of speed and tactic play as both teams pressed to find the goal.

Lami had several chances but Suva goalkeeper Shameet Kumar was on his toes not allowing any goal against him in the second half..

Tactic play by Suva paid off with Deepal Singh getting his double.

Suva held on to the 3-1 lead to claim the win.

It’s a double celebration for Suva winning back-to-back titles, claiming both the Vodafone Fiji FACT and the Futsal IDC trophy.