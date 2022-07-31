Suva Futsal is Youth grade champion

Suva Futsal Youth are the champion of the Viti Futsal Cup 2022 Youth grade after beating Ba 3-0 at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva.

The three goals were made by Rohil Narayan, Steven Dean and Sohel Prasad.

Coach, Anis Ali says the secret to the win was discipline and focus.

Ali hopes there will be more competitions as such to develop the younger talents, so they can be roped into our national team.

“We are actually developing our team, we are trying to get more underage boys, the more tournament we play the more boys will join our futsal team and it will be good for Futsal soccer, Fiji and districts.”

In other results, Suva defeated Brisbane 4-1in the under 13 boy’s final.

In the Under-14 boy’s final, Labasa thrashed Brisbane 6-0.