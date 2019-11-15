Suva football yet to unleash full strength

Suva football fans can expect a much stronger side in the next few games as a number of key players are yet to play.

Following their 1-nil win over Lautoka yesterday at Churchill Park during their Vodafone Premier League match, Suva Coach Babs Khan is hoping that key players who are not playing will be fit and ready in the next few weeks.

“Iosefo Verevou who is sitting outside suspended and I have Calvin Naidu who is suspended and if they come in they make up my team even stronger and we even got Michael Boso who is out with a double yellow and Manasa Levaci who is out with a red card and I mean we have a lot of players.”

Khan says the win over the Blues will be a huge boost for the side as they prepare for their next match.

However his main priority is to ensure the Suva side is back to its full strength as they now sit 2nd on the VPL points table and also unbeaten.