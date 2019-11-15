Home

Suva football wary of Lautoka

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 4, 2020 12:40 pm
Action from Suva's previous VPL match against Nasinu [Source: Fiji Football]

Suva football is wary of what Lautoka will bring as they face off on Sunday in the sixth round of the Vodafone Premier League at Churchill Park.

Analyzing Lautoka’s previous OFC performances, President Ritesh Pratap says the Sugar City side has power-pack forwards and the capital side will need to bulk up on defense.

“Looking at their performance in the OFC, although they lost, I think they have very good attacking players and that will be a place we will be looking at as we will be trying to block the combination from the mid-field to the strikers.”

Suva currently sits at fourth place with five points while Lautoka is in second place with seven points.

The side will meet at 3pm on Sunday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can catch the live commentary of this match on our sister radio station Mirchi FM.

