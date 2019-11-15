Suva football wants top spot in VPL

The Suva football has noted a few mistakes they will need to iron out before it faces Ba on Saturday in the Vodafone Premier League.

This will be the final rounds of matches before the premier teams prepare for the Punjas Battle of the Giants.

Suva’s initial aim for top spot in the VPL standing is now reach with the final round of competition set for this week.

The Capital side is currently in second place with 12 points, while Rewa leads with 16 points.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 7 5 1 1 11 6 +5 16 SUVA 6 3 3 0 8 5 +3 12 BA 6 4 0 2 11 12 -1 12 LAUTOKA 7 3 1 3 15 5 +10 10 NADI 7 3 0 1 12 11 +1 9 LABASA 7 2 1 4 6 8 -2 7 NASINU 5 2 1 3 9 18 -9 7 NAVUA 7 1 1 5 10 16 -6 4

To achieve this, Suva Football Association president Ritesh Pratap says rectifying their mistakes from yesterday’s match against Nadi is the main focus.

“We are having a game next week Saturday against Ba at Fiji Football Academy. We will be camping from Tuesday and hopefully we can rectify the mistakes that we have noted today.”

Ba will host Suva at the Fiji Football Academy grounds on Saturday at 3pm.



Action from the Suva vs Nadi match [Source: Fiji Football]

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

You can catch the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.