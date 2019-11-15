Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
The budget is necessary under current circumstances: EU|Senior members reminded of their role|UN commends Fijian budget|NGO says economic confidence must be maintained|Home buyers initiative is testament of consumer inclusiveness|It’s a well-rounded budget for all Fijians: LTA|Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|Ministry for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation receives $159m|$81.4m allocated to Higher Education Institutions|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9m|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|
Full Coverage

Football

Suva football wants top spot in VPL

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 27, 2020 12:49 pm
Action from the Suva vs Nadi match [Source: Fiji Football]

The Suva football has noted a few mistakes they will need to iron out before it faces Ba on Saturday in the Vodafone Premier League.

This will be the final rounds of matches before the premier teams prepare for the Punjas Battle of the Giants.

Suva’s initial aim for top spot in the VPL standing is now reach with the final round of competition set for this week.

Article continues after advertisement

The Capital side is currently in second place with 12 points, while Rewa leads with 16 points.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA7511116+516
SUVA633085+312
BA64021112-112
LAUTOKA7313155+1010
NADI73011211+19
LABASA721468-27
NASINU5213918-97
NAVUA71151016-64

To achieve this, Suva Football Association president Ritesh Pratap says rectifying their mistakes from yesterday’s match against Nadi is the main focus.

We are having a game next week Saturday against Ba at Fiji Football Academy. We will be camping from Tuesday and hopefully we can rectify the mistakes that we have noted today.”

Ba will host Suva at the Fiji Football Academy grounds on Saturday at 3pm.


Action from the Suva vs Nadi match [Source: Fiji Football]

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV.

You can catch the radio commentary on Mirchi FM.

Full time…Flow Valves Suva 1 Nadi 0.its our top scorer Christopher Wasasala who scored.We are now on 12 points on the points table and second now. We are now four points behind Rewa but have a game in hand.

Posted by Suva Football Association on Saturday, July 25, 2020

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.