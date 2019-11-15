Suva football wants to end season in style

The Vinz Work Suva football side is looking to bag two tournament titles by the end of the 2020 Fiji Football season.

After clinching the Vodafone Premier League title, the Whites are now setting their sight on the upcoming Fiji FACT tournament.

Suva last won the Fiji FACT title in 2012, defeating Ba 1-nil, and was runners-up in 2014, 2016, and 2019.

Article continues after advertisement

Hoping to go a step further this year, President Ritesh Pratap says bringing the tournament trophy back to the Capital is the main objective.

“Every team has its dreams, and ours is to win the Fiji FACT. After winning the league, we are also aiming to win the Fiji FACT, so we want to end 2020 in style.”

Suva begins their Fiji FACT campaign against Active Construction Navua on Sunday at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium.

At 3pm at the same venue, Galaxy Hotel & Apartments/ Powerwise Electrical (NZ) Labasa takes on Foodcity / ASH Cuts & Styles Rewa.

Tomorrow, Nasinu will meet Online I.T Solutions Ba at 1.30pm at Churchill Park while Esy Kool Nadi faces Bluez Fan Club (Australia) Lautoka at 3.30pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.