Suva football races for second place

Suva is one game away from qualifying for the 2022 Oceania Football Confederation Champions League.

The only thing standing in Suva’s way is Ba, who they will be playing on Sunday in the last Digicel Premier League match of the season.

Discipline is one area of concern for the capital side after two of its key players Christopher Wasasala and Filipe Baravilala copped a red card each in last week’s match.

Coach Babs Khan says if players do not play by the book, the entire team could lose its chances of making the O-League.

“In a game, if you can’t take the pressure. Sometimes the referee decision doesn’t go your way and players will buckle. We will work on finishing again and we had a lot of opportunities to score goals.”

Suva will meet Ba at 1pm at Churchill Park and Lautoka will host Labasa on Sunday at 3pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of these matches on Mirchi FM.

In other games on Sunday, Rewa takes on Nadi at the ANZ Stadium while Nadroga faces Navua at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

The lone match on Friday will see Ba facing Labasa at 7pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.