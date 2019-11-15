Suva Football aims for consistency and wins

Suva Football Captain Filipe Baravilala is optimistic the Capital side will do wonders in the resumption of the Vodafone Premier League.

Despite the 3-2 loss to Nadi on Sunday, the captain is confident the players will learn from their mistake.

Baravilala told FBC Sports, the warm-up match against the Jetsetters has laid the groundwork on areas that needs improvement before they take the field on their next VPL match.

“We are working towards the first game, whichever team we are facing, we will work hard and for the rest of the games, the coaches have told us we have to win all the games and we will work hard. We have already talked as a team that we have to work hard towards our first game and whatever team we will face, definitely, we are going for a win.”

Suva will meet the Men in Black on the 22nd of this month at Ba’s Fiji FA Academy ground.

Meanwhile, kicking off the VPL this week Ba host Navua at 3pm Saturday at the Fiji FA Academy ground.

This match will be aired live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform and you can catch the live commentary of this match on our sister station MirchiFM.