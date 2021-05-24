Suva focuses ahead

After another victory in the Digicel Premier League yesterday, the Suva football side shifted its focus to the Fiji Fact.

Suva defeated Nadroga 2-1 yesterday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Coach Babz Khan believes there is still a lot of work to be done as they look ahead to next month.

“I’ll take this win, it’s not the end of the journey there’s a lot of work to be done and the two players out of this game today they need to work hard now to find themselves in the starting 11 and I believe we got Fiji fact after this and we have a good rest and assess all the videos and we’ll take it from there”.

Suva comfortably sits at the top of the ladder with 23 points.

Rewa is in second place with 18 points and Ba sits third at 15 points.

In this week’s DPL round, Lautoka will face Ba at 7.30pm on Wednesday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.