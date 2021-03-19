Suva falls in Nadi

Defending Digicel Premier League champions Suva has suffered their first loss of the new season.

Suva was beaten 1-0 by Nadi at Prince Charles Park this afternoon in round four of DPL.

The rain failed to deter both teams from playing some good football, however, Sakaraia Naisua’s 15th-minute goal was enough for Nadi.

Nadi didn’t disappoint the home fans as they used the weather to their advantage and taking control of the game.

Captain Napolioni Qasevakatini and Christopher Kumar were impressive for Nadi.

The weather improved in the second spell Suva’s Head Coach Babs Khan made some changes as they try to work their way back into the game.

Ni-Vanuatu player Alex Saniel made his debut for the Whites, while Mohammed Ramzan filled in for Meli Codro.

The host were determined to add another goal with Naisua and William Valentine making several attempts at goal, putting Suva’s goalkeeper Emori Ragata under pressure.

Suva came fighting in the last quarter, but it was not enough as Nadi came out victorious.