Suva FA ropes in more experienced players

With the aim of escaping relegation this season, the Suva FC team has brought in more players who are believed to add depth to the squad during this transfer window.

The capital city side has applied for international transfer certificates (ITC) for their former marksman, Gagame Feni, and Jaygray Sipikana.

The Flick Hygiene Suva side has also brought back one of their defenders, Simione Nabenu from New Zealand.

Article continues after advertisement

Nabenu is set to rejoin the team for the rest of the season.

Additionally, Suva FA is eyeing more players.

The association will release their names once they receive confirmation.

Meanwhile, the transfer window will close tomorrow.