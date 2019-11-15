Suva eyes stars in transfer window

The Suva team is in the process of signing some key players in the Fiji Football Association mid-season transfer window, which opened today.

Goalkeeper Beniamino Matainqara, former age group rep, Simione Nabenu and Solomon Islands skipper, Benjamin Totori are expected to join the Whites.

Another player who could make the switch to the capital side is defender Pranil Naidu, who is now employed by the Fiji Police Force.

Article continues after advertisement

Labasa marksman, Ravinesh Karan Singh is also interested in joining the team.

Suva plays Ba in the Vodafone Premier League next week.

The mid-season transfer window ends in seven days.