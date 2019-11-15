Suva eyes player deals

The Suva football side is expected to be boosted by Nasinu defender, Manasa Levaci in the current transfer window.

Along with Levaci, former Fiji Under-20 rep Ravnit Chand is also expected to be with the Whites this season.

Labasa striker Siotame Kubu is also in discussions with the side, which already has a new coach in Babs Khan and technical advisor, Maritino Nemani.

Suva football President Ritesh Pratap confirms their interest in Kubu.

‘Well we are in talks with Siotame, we can’t deny the fact that we are having talks with him, we haven’t come to an agreement yet, we’ll still have to come to a decision whether to get Siotame to Suva or not’.

Suva could lose Laisenia Raura who is looking at moving back to the Ba side, while goalkeeper, Simione Tamanisau is also attracting the interest of Rewa.