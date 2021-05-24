Football
Suva expects tough Tailevu Naitasiri outfit
March 3, 2022 12:17 pm
The Suva football side will not underestimate any team in the Digicel Premier League this season, notably newcomers Tailevu Natasiri.
The two teams will face off on Sunday in round four of the competition.
While Suva is the favorite, team technical director, Tagi Vonolagi says they will leave no stone unturned.
He says while fitness remains an issue, Suva has covered all the basics in training this week.
“Fitness level is still low, down and we need to work on that, and the transitioning of players from attack to defense, and defense to attack which is one area that we will need to work on it. It will be a good game with newcomers Tailevu Naitasiri. We won’t underestimate any team that is in the premier division.”
Suva faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm at ANZ Stadium on Sunday.
Other matches at ANZ Stadium on Sunday include the women’s Super League clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm before Rewa takes on Nasinu at 4pm in DPL.
You can watch all the three games LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|REWA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|1
|+3
|7
|SUVA
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|+2
|7
|NADI
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|TAILEVU NAITASIRI
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|+1
|4
|NASINU
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|+1
|4
|LAUTOKA
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|4
|+3
|3
|BA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|NAVUA
|3
|1
|0
|2
|6
|9
|-4
|3
|LABASA
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|2
|NADROGA
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
There will be two DPL matches on Saturday with Labasa hosting Navua at 1.30pm at Subrail Park, while Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|HOST
|SCORE
|VISITOR
|VENUE
|Round 4
|05th Mar- Saturday
|1:30PM
|Labasa
|-
|Navua
|Subrail Park
|05th Mar- Saturday
|3:00PM
|Ba
|-
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|06th Mar- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|06th Mar- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 3
|27th Feb- Sunday
|2:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 4
|Nadi
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|1 - 2
|Ba
|Uprising Grounds
|27th Feb- Sunday
|4:00PM
|Rewa
|2 - 0
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|ANZ Stadium
|27th Feb- Sunday
|6:00PM
|Suva
|1 - 1
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|Round 2
|19th Feb - Saturday
|1:00PM
|Labasa
|1 - 1
|Rewa
|Subrail Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nadi
|2 - 0
|Nadroga
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb- Sunday
|1:00PM
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|0 - 0
|Nasinu
|ANZ Stadium
|20th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Lautoka
|6 - 2
|Navua
|Churchill Park
|20th Feb - Sunday
|4:00PM
|Ba
|1 - 2
|Suva
|Churchill Park
|Round 1
|13th Feb - Sunday
|12:00PM
|Nasinu
|2 - 0
|Labasa
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|2:00PM
|Rewa
|1 - 0
|Ba
|ANZ Stadium
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Nadi
|0 - 3
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|Prince Charles Park
|13th Feb - Sunday
|3:00PM
|Navua
|3 - 1
|Nadroga
|Uprising Grounds
|13th Feb - Sunday
|4:30PM
|Suva
|2 - 1
|Lautoka
|ANZ Stadium
