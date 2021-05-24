Suva expects tough Tailevu Naitasiri outfit

The Suva football side will not underestimate any team in the Digicel Premier League this season, notably newcomers Tailevu Natasiri.

The two teams will face off on Sunday in round four of the competition.

While Suva is the favorite, team technical director, Tagi Vonolagi says they will leave no stone unturned.

He says while fitness remains an issue, Suva has covered all the basics in training this week.

“Fitness level is still low, down and we need to work on that, and the transitioning of players from attack to defense, and defense to attack which is one area that we will need to work on it. It will be a good game with newcomers Tailevu Naitasiri. We won’t underestimate any team that is in the premier division.”

Suva faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm at ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

Other matches at ANZ Stadium on Sunday include the women’s Super League clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm before Rewa takes on Nasinu at 4pm in DPL.

You can watch all the three games LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 3 2 1 0 4 1 +3 7 SUVA 3 2 1 0 5 3 +2 7 NADI 3 2 0 1 5 5 0 6 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 3 1 1 1 3 2 +1 4 NASINU 3 1 1 1 4 3 +1 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 BA 3 1 0 2 3 4 -1 3 NAVUA 3 1 0 2 6 9 -4 3 LABASA 3 0 2 1 2 4 -2 2 NADROGA 2 0 0 2 1 5

-4 0

There will be two DPL matches on Saturday with Labasa hosting Navua at 1.30pm at Subrail Park, while Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

DATE & DAY TIME HOST SCORE VISITOR VENUE Round 4 05th Mar- Saturday 1:30PM Labasa - Navua Subrail Park 05th Mar- Saturday 3:00PM Ba - Nadroga Churchill Park 06th Mar- Sunday 2:00PM Suva - Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 06th Mar- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa - Nasinu ANZ Stadium Round 3 27th Feb- Sunday 2:00PM Nasinu 2 - 4 Nadi ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 3:00PM Navua 1 - 2 Ba Uprising Grounds 27th Feb- Sunday 4:00PM Rewa 2 - 0 Tailevu Naitasiri ANZ Stadium 27th Feb- Sunday 6:00PM Suva 1 - 1 Labasa ANZ Stadium Round 2 19th Feb - Saturday 1:00PM Labasa 1 - 1 Rewa Subrail Park 20th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nadi 2 - 0 Nadroga Churchill Park 20th Feb- Sunday 1:00PM Tailevu Naitasiri 0 - 0 Nasinu ANZ Stadium 20th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Lautoka 6 - 2 Navua Churchill Park 20th Feb - Sunday 4:00PM Ba 1 - 2 Suva Churchill Park Round 1 13th Feb - Sunday 12:00PM Nasinu 2 - 0 Labasa ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 2:00PM Rewa 1 - 0 Ba ANZ Stadium 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Nadi 0 - 3 Tailevu/Naitasiri Prince Charles Park 13th Feb - Sunday 3:00PM Navua 3 - 1 Nadroga Uprising Grounds 13th Feb - Sunday 4:30PM Suva 2 - 1 Lautoka ANZ Stadium



