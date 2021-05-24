Home

Football

Suva expects tough Tailevu Naitasiri outfit

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 3, 2022 12:17 pm

The Suva football side will not underestimate any team in the Digicel Premier League this season, notably newcomers Tailevu Natasiri.

The two teams will face off on Sunday in round four of the competition.

While Suva is the favorite, team technical director, Tagi Vonolagi says they will leave no stone unturned.

Article continues after advertisement

He says while fitness remains an issue, Suva has covered all the basics in training this week.

“Fitness level is still low, down and we need to work on that, and the transitioning of players from attack to defense, and defense to attack which is one area that we will need to work on it. It will be a good game with newcomers Tailevu Naitasiri. We won’t underestimate any team that is in the premier division.”

Suva faces Tailevu Naitasiri at 2pm at ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

Other matches at ANZ Stadium on Sunday include the women’s Super League clash between Suva and Ba at 12pm before Rewa takes on Nasinu at 4pm in DPL.

You can watch all the three games LIVE via pay-per-view on FBC Pop on the Walesi platform.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA321041+37
SUVA321053+27
NADI32015506
TAILEVU NAITASIRI311132+14
NASINU311143+14
LAUTOKA210174+33
BA310234-13
NAVUA310269-43
LABASA302124-22
NADROGA200215
-40

There will be two DPL matches on Saturday with Labasa hosting Navua at 1.30pm at Subrail Park, while Ba faces Nadroga at 3pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa-NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa-NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva-Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa-NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium


