Suva expects a well-structured Ba side

The Flow Valves Suva Football team is expecting a class Ba football side when they meet this week in the Vodafone Premier League.

Following the 3-1 win over Labasa yesterday, Suva football Coach Babs Khan says the Capital side still has a lot of areas that needs improvement.

He says the Men in Black will always bring their ‘A’ game when facing Suva which means the Whites will need to be at their best come Sunday.

“It’s very important they build themselves up by losing 5-1 to Nadi, they beat Labasa and now they’re a very good side. They’re a pretty structured team, they play a lot of structured games and we need to hang to our lines.”

Suva now sits at third place with 15 points behind leaders Rewa with 17 points and second placed Ba who has 16 points.

The Whites will host Ba this Sunday at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.