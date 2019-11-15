Suva defies all odds

The journey to winning its first football title for the 2020 season for Flow Valves Suva side was a rocky one.

The capital side was in doubt of winning any titles this year but proved critics wrong after being crowned the Vodafone Premier League champions yesterday.

The Whites needed a win or a draw to secure the title and managed to do this by holding Nadi to a nil-all draw in the VPL decider.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva Head Coach Babs Khan says with the right behaviour the players were determined to get a win at all odds.

“I said alright and we will work on it and we had some plans and it was just thinking of looking at how the player’s behaviours were in the first two outings and it was pretty intact and they were very disciplined and it shows for it right now.”

Suva drew with Rewa on 27 points on the points table but had the upper hand in terms of goal difference with 12 and the Delta Tigers recorded a six-goal difference.