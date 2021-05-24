Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
138 COVID-19 related deaths in third wave|Vaccinated are less likely to spread BA.2: Waqainabete|Administration of third dose to be accelerated|35 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Pfizer to be used as booster|COVID sub-variant a threat to Fiji: Dr Fong|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|
Full Coverage

Football

Suva continues its winning streak in DPL

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
March 13, 2022 6:18 pm

Sharma’s Investment Suva continues its winning streak in the Digicel Premier League beating NZOTC Nasinu 4-2 at the ANZ Stadium today.

Suva takes the maximum points meaning they now have 13 points on the ladder.

The Capital side had a firing start, controlling the speed of the game, rattling the Nasinu side early on.

Article continues after advertisement

A lack in defense by Mira Sahib’s men saw veteran Meli Codro deliver a nice cross to Shahil Dave who timed it well for a strike into the back of the net.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA541081+713
SUVA5410127+513
TAILEVU NAITASIRI52126517
BA420284+46
NADI420257-26
NAVUA5203910-16
NASINU511369-34
LAUTOKA210174+33
NADROGA4103210
-83
LABASA502328-62

Nasinu had its chances through a free-kick but Suva goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi timed it well, deflecting the ball away from the goalmouth.

Suva led 1-0 at the breather.

The second half started again in Suva’s favor with Azariah Soromon netting the side’s second goal.

Complacency proved fatal for Suva as the defenders were caught napping with Nasinu’s Taniela Rakariva slotting in their first goal.

Suva technical advisor, Tagi Vonolagi says it wasn’t an easy game for them.

“Its not an easy win for us as you can see Nasinu came back strongly in the second half. We have a lot of players down with flu, with this virus going around that’s why we made use of the sub that we had today. Nasinu had that fighting spirit to try and come back but luck was not on their side.”

But the Whites still had a few cards up its sleeve restricting play in Nasinu’s territory, tiring its defenders.

Samuela Drudru found space and capitalized for Suva’s third goal.

Just when things looked to settle, Nasinu got their second through Nasoni Mereke to give them a glimmer of hope.

Nasinu coach, Sahib says Suva had the edge as they were more experienced.

“We played well even though we were down, we were fighting to come back in the game. We have big respect for Suva because they have players that are a level up than others. We knew it was going to be a tough game and all we could do was give our best.” 

Fatigue started to creep in for both teams as the game went into added time.

Suva replacement player Mohammed Sazil came in with fresh legs to net Suva’s fourth goal.

Looking at the senior division results, Rakiraki defeated Lami 2-1 and Tavua thrashed Northland Tailevu 3-1.

DATE & DAYTIMEHOSTSCOREVISITORVENUE
Round 5
13th Mar- Sunday2:00PMNadroga1 - 0LabasaLawaqa Park
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMNavua-Tailevu NaitasiriUprising Ground
13th Mar- Sunday3:00PMSuva-NasinuANZ Stadium
13th Mar- Sunday4:00PMNadi-RewaLawaqa Park
Round 4
05th Mar- Saturday1:30PMLabasa0-3NavuaSubrail Park
05th Mar- Saturday3:00PMBa5-0NadrogaChurchill Park
06th Mar- Sunday2:00PMSuva3-2Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
06th Mar- Sunday4:00PMRewa2-0NasinuANZ Stadium
Round 3
27th Feb- Sunday2:00PMNasinu2 - 4NadiANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday3:00PMNavua1 - 2BaUprising Grounds
27th Feb- Sunday4:00PMRewa2 - 0Tailevu NaitasiriANZ Stadium
27th Feb- Sunday6:00PMSuva1 - 1LabasaANZ Stadium
Round 2
19th Feb - Saturday1:00PMLabasa1 - 1RewaSubrail Park
20th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNadi2 - 0NadrogaChurchill Park
20th Feb- Sunday1:00PMTailevu Naitasiri0 - 0NasinuANZ Stadium
20th Feb - Sunday2:00PMLautoka6 - 2NavuaChurchill Park
20th Feb - Sunday4:00PMBa1 - 2SuvaChurchill Park
Round 1
13th Feb - Sunday12:00PMNasinu2 - 0LabasaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday2:00PMRewa1 - 0BaANZ Stadium
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNadi0 - 3Tailevu/NaitasiriPrince Charles Park
13th Feb - Sunday3:00PMNavua3 - 1NadrogaUprising Grounds
13th Feb - Sunday4:30PMSuva2 - 1LautokaANZ Stadium

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.