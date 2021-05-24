Suva continues its winning streak in DPL

Sharma’s Investment Suva continues its winning streak in the Digicel Premier League beating NZOTC Nasinu 4-2 at the ANZ Stadium today.

Suva takes the maximum points meaning they now have 13 points on the ladder.

The Capital side had a firing start, controlling the speed of the game, rattling the Nasinu side early on.

Article continues after advertisement

A lack in defense by Mira Sahib’s men saw veteran Meli Codro deliver a nice cross to Shahil Dave who timed it well for a strike into the back of the net.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS REWA 5 4 1 0 8 1 +7 13 SUVA 5 4 1 0 12 7 +5 13 TAILEVU NAITASIRI 5 2 1 2 6 5 1 7 BA 4 2 0 2 8 4 +4 6 NADI 4 2 0 2 5 7 -2 6 NAVUA 5 2 0 3 9 10 -1 6 NASINU 5 1 1 3 6 9 -3 4 LAUTOKA 2 1 0 1 7 4 +3 3 NADROGA 4 1 0 3 2 10

-8 3 LABASA 5 0 2 3 2 8 -6 2

Nasinu had its chances through a free-kick but Suva goalkeeper Jovilisi Borisi timed it well, deflecting the ball away from the goalmouth.

Suva led 1-0 at the breather.

The second half started again in Suva’s favor with Azariah Soromon netting the side’s second goal.

Complacency proved fatal for Suva as the defenders were caught napping with Nasinu’s Taniela Rakariva slotting in their first goal.

Suva technical advisor, Tagi Vonolagi says it wasn’t an easy game for them.

“Its not an easy win for us as you can see Nasinu came back strongly in the second half. We have a lot of players down with flu, with this virus going around that’s why we made use of the sub that we had today. Nasinu had that fighting spirit to try and come back but luck was not on their side.”

But the Whites still had a few cards up its sleeve restricting play in Nasinu’s territory, tiring its defenders.

Samuela Drudru found space and capitalized for Suva’s third goal.

Just when things looked to settle, Nasinu got their second through Nasoni Mereke to give them a glimmer of hope.

Nasinu coach, Sahib says Suva had the edge as they were more experienced.

“We played well even though we were down, we were fighting to come back in the game. We have big respect for Suva because they have players that are a level up than others. We knew it was going to be a tough game and all we could do was give our best.”

Fatigue started to creep in for both teams as the game went into added time.

Suva replacement player Mohammed Sazil came in with fresh legs to net Suva’s fourth goal.

Looking at the senior division results, Rakiraki defeated Lami 2-1 and Tavua thrashed Northland Tailevu 3-1.