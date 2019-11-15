Suva continue winning run at Futsal IDC

Home

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
August 22, 2020 12:25 pm
Action between Suva and Lami clash in the Vodafone Futsal IDC.

The Jet Bar N Grill Suva Futsal side continues its winning run in the Vodafone Futsal IDC.

This is after the defending champions edged new comers Lami 2-1 in the second pool match at the FMF Gym in Suva this morning.

Suva started their campaign after a goal by captain Krishneel Singh in the 12th minute.

Article continues after advertisement

But Lami fought hard to equalize in the 17th minute through BOG golden boot winner Jasnit Vikash.

Both sides were locked 1-all at halftime.

The Capital side’s second goal was netted by Deepal Singh in the 21st minute of the second half and this was enough to come away with the 2-1 win.

Suva will face Drekeri at 3pm in their third and final pool match while Lami faces Lautoka at 4:15pm.

Meanwhile, Lautoka defeated Dreketi 4-3 in the second match of day two.

