Suva continue winning run at Futsal IDC
August 22, 2020 12:25 pm
Action between Suva and Lami clash in the Vodafone Futsal IDC.
The Jet Bar N Grill Suva Futsal side continues its winning run in the Vodafone Futsal IDC.
This is after the defending champions edged new comers Lami 2-1 in the second pool match at the FMF Gym in Suva this morning.
Suva started their campaign after a goal by captain Krishneel Singh in the 12th minute.
But Lami fought hard to equalize in the 17th minute through BOG golden boot winner Jasnit Vikash.
Both sides were locked 1-all at halftime.
The Capital side’s second goal was netted by Deepal Singh in the 21st minute of the second half and this was enough to come away with the 2-1 win.
Suva will face Drekeri at 3pm in their third and final pool match while Lami faces Lautoka at 4:15pm.
Meanwhile, Lautoka defeated Dreketi 4-3 in the second match of day two.