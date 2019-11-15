Suva continue winning run at Futsal IDC

The Jet Bar N Grill Suva Futsal side continues its winning run in the Vodafone Futsal IDC.

This is after the defending champions edged new comers Lami 2-1 in the second pool match at the FMF Gym in Suva this morning.

Suva started their campaign after a goal by captain Krishneel Singh in the 12th minute.

But Lami fought hard to equalize in the 17th minute through BOG golden boot winner Jasnit Vikash.

Both sides were locked 1-all at halftime.

The Capital side’s second goal was netted by Deepal Singh in the 21st minute of the second half and this was enough to come away with the 2-1 win.

Suva will face Drekeri at 3pm in their third and final pool match while Lami faces Lautoka at 4:15pm.

Meanwhile, Lautoka defeated Dreketi 4-3 in the second match of day two.