Suva concerned with players absence

After coming out as champions in the Vodafone Premier League, Suva wants to keep the momentum going by also scooping the Fiji FACT title.

However, Suva FA President Ritesh Pratap says their major concerns is the preparation time for some key players.

With most of the Police players out on work commitments, Pratap hopes their absence during training is not a major hindrance during game time.

“Basically nine players are missing from the team but nevertheless we got other players who are training with us so that’s the major concern that most of the players are missing at the moment”

The players that are currently on work commitments are Filipe Baravilala, Sairusi Naulubu, Joeli Ranitu, Jovilisi Borisi, Meli Codro and Shahil Dave.

Pratap says overall, their absence should not be much of an issue for the team as they are experienced players.

Nadi will play Lautoka on Saturday at 3.30pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka while in the first match at the same venue Nasinu meets Ba at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, Suva plays Navua at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium in Suva while Labasa takes on Rewa at 3pm.

All four games radio commentaries will air on Mirchi FM.

The tournament proper will be held at Subrail Park in Labasa from next Wednesday to Sunday.