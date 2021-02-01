Suva coach wary of Lautoka

Suva will not give Lautoka an easy game when they are hosted by the Blues at Churchill Park on Sunday.

Head Coach Babs Khan, says after the win over Ba, Lautoka will be looking to continue their momentum and get another win, this time on home soil.

Khan says they have done their homework and will bring good competition come game day.

“Playing away is always tough for any team we will have to play at home at the Stadium. Them there they have a brilliant side, they also appointed a new coach and it will be great fun.”

The defending league champions will want to maintain their spot on the standings where they are currently in second place with seven points.

Looking at the DPL round five games, Navua battles Ba at the Uprising Sports Centre, Lautoka takes on Suva at Churchill Park, Nadi to host Labasa at Prince Charles Park while Rewa will play Nadroga, with the venue still yet to be confirmed.

You can catch the live commentary of the Lautoka/Suva match on Mirchi FM.

All matches will be held on Sunday at 3 pm.