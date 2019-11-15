Suva Coach happy with performance

The Suva Football side has shown the friendly north their capabilities when it comes to soccer as they defeated the CVC champions Labasa 2-1 at home soil in their first Vodafone Premier League match.

Christopher Wasasala scored both the goals for the capital city side.

Coach Babs Khan says coming into the game yesterday with a lot of young players and ending up winning the match is a big achievement.

Article continues after advertisement

Playing Labasa in Labasa’s subrail park is an hard call. The players they stepped up and I said the self-belief is the main thing in this game.

Meanwhile in the matches today, Rewa will host Ba at Ratu Cakobau Park, Nadi will face Navua at the Uprising Beach Resort Sports Centre while Lautoka will host Nasinu at Churchill Park.

All matches begin at 3pm and you can catch the live commentary of the Rewa-Ba match on our sister station Radio Fiji Two.