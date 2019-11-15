Suva football celebrates win

Suva Football Association took time out last night to celebrate its 2020 achievements and honor those who made it possible.

Suva football scooped three titles this year, the Vodafone Futsal Inter-District Championship, Vodafone Fiji FACT and the Vodafone Premier League.

The wins has been long time coming for Suva football president Ritesh Pratap who has had to face many criticism in role.

Article continues after advertisement

Pratap says they have big plans for the new season and defending the title will not be easy.

“Winning a title will be very easy but defending a title will be very hard. We will be working hard and setting up our goals and definitely we will want to defend those two titles and our target is to do a clean sweep.”

The side is now preparing for the Champion versus Champion tournament against Labasa which is scheduled for the 23rd and 31st of January.