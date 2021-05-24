Suva can do better says Khan

Unique Rubber Stamp Suva Coach Babs Khan believes they’re capable of doing better than their performance last week.

Though the side had a 2-nil win over Navua, Khan says his players missed a lot of opportunities during the first 45-minutes of the game.

The team has moved up to third place on the Digicel Premier League points table, and Khan says the aim has not changed, to get back to number one.

Khan adds they’re really working hard on their finishing before their next match against Nadi.

Suva has 14 points after 10 matches.

The side takes on Nadi at 3pm at ANZ Stadium on Sunday and in an earlier match, Navua faces Rewa at 1pm at the same venue.

You can catch the live commentaries of both games on Mirchi FM.

In another match, Nadroga hosts Labasa at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka at 3pm.

The lone match on Saturday will be between, Lautoka and Ba at Churchill Park at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.