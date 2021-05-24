Home

Football

Suva into the final after win over Nadi

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
January 29, 2022 9:25 pm

It will be a repeat of the last year’s final when HLB Mann Judd Suva takes on Pacifika Tents & Mars Express Supplies Lami tomorrow in the Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship.

This is after the defending champions beat Nadi 1-nil in a semi-final thriller tonight.

Suva started strong with Shahil Dave worked tirelessly in the first half to concede goals, but could get it past a strong Nadi outfit, who had the likes of William Valentine and Surjason Sami.

After a goalless first half, both teams came in with more effort in the secondhalf.

The Whites were patient and managed to pull one last play in the final minutes of play.

A pass from Filipe Baravilala to Krishneel Singh near the goalmouth, who delivered to the ball to Reginald Singh score the first goal and only goal of the match.

Singh says the team was under pressure but their collective effort gave them the win.

“The pressure was immense and it is something that we had tried in the training grounds before and it wasn’t connecting and I am glad to be at the finishing end of it. All in all the boys showed composure when it was required.” 

The final will kick-off at 3pm on Sunday.

 

