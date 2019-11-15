Home

Football

Suva beats Nadi to jump to second spot in VPL

Nitesh Raniga Web Officer [email protected] | @FBC_News
July 26, 2020 4:03 pm
A minute of silence was observed before kickoff in respect to the passing away of former national, Tavua and Rewa rep Mohammed Rafiq. [Source: Fiji Football]

The Suva football team managed to earn maximum points against Nadi after beating them one-nil in the Vodafone Premier League match at Prince Charles Park.

Christopher Wasasala scored in the 87th minute after he easily placed the ball pass Nadi goalkeeper Vereti Dickson.

The Capital City side took full advantage of the counter attack and Wasasala did not make any mistake to score the lone goal of the match.

Article continues after advertisement

This win has pushed Suva to second place on the points standing with 12 points behind leaders Rewa who has 16 points.

TEAMPWDLGFGAGDPOINTS
REWA7511116+516
SUVA633085+312
BA64021112-112
LAUTOKA7313155+1010
NADI73011211+19
LABASA721468-27
NASINU5213918-97
NAVUA6015714-71

