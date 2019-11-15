Suva beats Nadi to jump to second spot in VPL

The Suva football team managed to earn maximum points against Nadi after beating them one-nil in the Vodafone Premier League match at Prince Charles Park.

Christopher Wasasala scored in the 87th minute after he easily placed the ball pass Nadi goalkeeper Vereti Dickson.

The Capital City side took full advantage of the counter attack and Wasasala did not make any mistake to score the lone goal of the match.

This win has pushed Suva to second place on the points standing with 12 points behind leaders Rewa who has 16 points.