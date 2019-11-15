Suva beat Rewa 1-0 in warm up match

Suva defeated Rewa 1-0 in the curtain raiser match to the second leg of the Champions versus Champions series.

Rewa scored an own goal in the match.

Both teams were locked at 0-0 at halftime.

Meanwhile, Labasa host Ba in the second leg of the CvC at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Ba is after their 21st CvC title.

The Men-in-Black has featured in 26 CvC series since its inception in 1993.

Both teams featured in the inaugural tournament in 1993 which was won by Labasa.

The Men In Black have won the title 20 times while Labasa featured five times and have won on three occasions.

Labasa last won the CvC title in 2018 where they defeated Lautoka 1-0 in the second leg after the first leg ended in a 0-0 draw.

Last year Ba defeated Lautoka in both legs to clinch its 20th title.

You can catch the live commentary of the Labasa-Ba match on Radio Fiji Two.